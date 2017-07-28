POLITICS

President Donald Trump tweets that he has named John F. Kelly as White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has been named new White House Chief of Staff. (Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that he has named Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus.

In the tweet, Trump called Kelly a "Great American."

The President then sent out a second tweet:


Trump said that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Priebus resigned or was fired from the position, though Trump thanked him for "his service and dedication" in a tweet and said, "we accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York.

The move immediately raised questions about the political pecking order and the timing of a new vacancy during a delicate time for foreign policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdepartment of homeland securitythe white house
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Celebrities who became politicians
Governor Cooper signs raise the age proclamation
'Skinny' Obamacare repeal fails in dramatic Senate vote
As Senate debates 'skinny' repeal, protests in Triangle
More Politics
Top Stories
Raleigh mom charged after children left alone overnight
What you need to know about the Outer Banks power outage
Governor Cooper signs raise the age proclamation
Fayetteville motorcyclist critical after crash with van
Family says 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died
Border officers appeared to encourage teen to drink from bottle containing liquid meth
North Korea fires possible missile, could land off Japan
Solar eclipse is just 3 weeks away!
Show More
Wilson murder suspect turns himself in
Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money
Two injured in shooting outside Fayetteville restaurant
Ambulance stolen from Duke Hospital ER
'Skinny' Obamacare repeal fails in dramatic Senate vote
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos