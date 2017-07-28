...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Shakeup includes new vacancy at top @DHSgov position during critical time (N Korea, Iran, cybersecurity issues). Who's next appointee? https://t.co/G6rFXexlVD — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 28, 2017

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that he has named Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus.In the tweet, Trump called Kelly a "Great American."The President then sent out a second tweet:Trump said that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."It wasn't immediately clear whether Priebus resigned or was fired from the position, though Trump thanked him for "his service and dedication" in a tweet and said, "we accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York.The move immediately raised questions about the political pecking order and the timing of a new vacancy during a delicate time for foreign policy.