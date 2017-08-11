POLITICS

Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'

A man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program in Seoul, South Korea (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely."

Trump tweeted: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Trump said this week the U.S. would unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.
