POLITICS

Trump's national security adviser Flynn resigns

Michael Flynn (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after reports he misled Trump administration officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn's departure less than one month into the Trump administration marks an extraordinarily early shakeup in the president's senior team of advisers. Flynn was a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump throughout the campaign, but his ties to Russia caused concern among other senior aides.

Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy during the transition. Vice President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched for the national security adviser.

READ MICHAEL FLYNN'S FULL RESIGNATION LETTER HERE (.pdf)

Flynn later told White House officials that he may have discussed sanctions with the ambassador.

President Trump has named Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. (Ret) as acting national security adviser following Flynn's resignation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumppolitics
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Outrage, fear as ICE cracks down in immigration raids
Service energizes supporters ahead of Moral March
Judges hear arguments over restricting Cooper's powers
Federal court upholds travel ban; Trump vows to fight on
More Politics
Top Stories
Outrage, fear as ICE cracks down in immigration raids
Woman's insurance cancelled over Facebook pictures
Durham residents against Publix gear up for zoning war
Sources say NC State will part ways with Gottfried
No charges for daycare worker in breastfeeding incident
Hundreds of Woodlake residents meet over maligned dam
Forklift driver killed in Erwin accident
Show More
Uber driver credited with saving Raleigh rape victim
Autopsy: 7-year-old NC girl shot as many as 13 times
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
18-year-old killed in Person County crash
Man killed by trooper was shot by Durham officer in 2008
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos