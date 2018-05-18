  • LIVE VIDEO Deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School
Trump's pick to head Veterans Affairs: North Carolina's Robert Wilkie

WASHINGTON --
Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary and North Carolina native Robert Wilkie is President Donald Trump's pick to permanently lead the beleaguered department.

The son of an Army artillery officer, Wilkie resided at Fort Bragg and graduated from Fayetteville's Reid Ross Senior High School, going on to receive degrees from Wake Forest University, Loyola University New Orleans and Georgetown University.

He also previously served as senior advisor to North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.

Wilkie is a former Pentagon undersecretary for personnel and readiness. He's led the agency for two months, ever since Trump fired David Shulkin amid an internal revolt and questions about his compliance with ethics rules.
Wilkie appeared in the White House press briefing room Thursday to accept a check for the amount of Trump's first-quarter salary, which he donated to the agency.

Trump revealed his decision during a prison reform event at the White House. Trump previously nominated White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson for the job, but he withdrew last month.
