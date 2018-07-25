POLITICS

Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in

EMBED </>More Videos

A vandalism suspect turned himself in after he allegedly used a pickax to destroy President Trump's star. (KCAL)

By and ABC7.com staff
A vandalism suspect turned himself in after he allegedly used a pickax to destroy President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to witnesses, a man removed the pickax from a guitar case about 3 a.m. and began swinging it at the star on Hollywood Boulevard, leaving chunks of concrete strewn across the sidewalk.

The suspect surrendered to Beverly Hills police at about 4:30 a.m., the LAPD said. His identity was not disclosed.

In November 2016, days before the presidential election, Trump's star was similarly vandalized by a man dressed as a construction worker who used a sledgehammer and pickax.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumphollywood walk of famevandalismHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Judge declines quick ruling on amendments restraining order
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Durham adopts resolution to protect women against discrimination
ABC11's Kaplan: Cooper vs. NCGA saga is all about the basics
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
More Politics
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News