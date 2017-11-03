POLITICS

UNC Board of Governors move vote on free speech policy

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
During its Friday meeting, the UNC Board of Governors moved to discuss and vote on a controversial free speech policy during its next meeting in December.

The policy on free speech and free expressions within the University of North Carolina states that the university affirms its commitment to free speech but does mention some exceptions.

They include unlawful activities and substantial disruptions which could include protests, demonstrations, and disrupting meetings of university boards.

If passed, consequences for violating the policy could include being barred from meetings, campus, or even criminal charges.

Some students outside the UNC Board of Governors meeting said they opposed the policy because they felt it was too vague and could limit free speech.

More information about the policy can be found online.
