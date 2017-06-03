POLITICS

Unlike others, Putin doesn't criticize Trump over decision

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is not getting criticism for his climate stance from at least one world leader: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin offered his reaction to Trump's decision to pull out from the international Paris accord seeking to curb climate change. He told an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, "Don't worry, be happy!"

Russia is the world's biggest crude oil producer and its fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases. It's also among the 195 countries that signed the Paris agreement during the Obama administration.

Yet Putin has delayed formally ratifying the agreement for at least two more years. Russia's voluntary reduction goals under the deal are among the weakest submitted by any country, allowing it to spew more planet-warming emissions in future years, not less.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsclimate changevladimir putinPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement
House gives initial OK to North Carolina budget proposal
Reactions run hot after Trump's climate accord decision
Mimosa with Sunday brunch? Senate OKs offering option
More Politics
Top Stories
Raleigh apartment residents fume over curfew
17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manila attack
A dog who had to be rescued from a tree
3 injured after boat explodes at North Carolina beach
Meet America's latest fitness star: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Anti-Trump demonstrations slated for North Carolina
Show More
Inspector visits construction site after I-Team report
Why do drivers lose their minds around cyclists?
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Residents so ready for I-40 construction to wrap up
Update: NC Baby reportedly abandoned, mom facing charges
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos