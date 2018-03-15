POLITICS

US impose sanctions on 13 Russians indicted by Mueller

WASHINGTON --
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The penalties also include the first use of new powers that Congress passed last year to punish Moscow for election meddling. Those targets include officials working for the Russian military intelligence agency, GRU.

The Treasury Department says the GRU and Russia's military both interfered in the American election and were "directly responsible" for the NotPetya cyberattack that hit businesses across Europe in June 2017.

Those included in the Mueller indictment include Yevgeny Prigozhin, who's become known as the chef to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The administration is also targeting the Internet Research Agency that Mueller says orchestrated much of the cybermeddling in the presidential election.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politics2016 electioncrimerussiau.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Gov. Cooper wants to raise legal age of 'assault weapon' sales to 21
NC schools among those receiving NRA grants
Anti-harassment training provided to General Assembly, staff
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
More Politics
Top Stories
2 Durham police officers injured after vehicle slams into patrol car
NC county illegally removed kids from homes
Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Red Flag Warning issued for Central NC
SC church shooter's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
Snuggie creators to pay customers $7.2M for false advertising
Show More
'Miracles' for septuagenarian student who lost all in Raleigh fire
Larry Kudlow to become Trump's next chief economic adviser
Fayetteville man shot after altercation at Ace Cash Express
Cary residents try one more time to stop controversial gas station
Cary man charged with abuse, murder in mother's death
More News
Photos
American Idol talent from North Carolina
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
More Photos