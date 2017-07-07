POLITICS

US, Russia reach deal on Syria cease-fire

VIDEO: Trump, Putin hold first official meeting. (WPVI)

By VIVIAN SALAMA, JOSH LEDERMAN and KEN THOMAS
HAMBURG, Germany --
The United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria, three U.S. officials said Friday as President Donald Trump held his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The deal marks a new level of involvement for the U.S. in trying to resolve Syria's civil war. Although details about the agreement and how it will be implemented weren't immediately available, the cease-fire is set to take effect Sunday at noon Damascus time, said the officials, who weren't authorized to discuss the cease-fire publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Jordan and Israel also are part of the agreement, one of the officials said. The two U.S. allies both share a border with the southern part of Syria and have been concerned about violence from Syria's civil war spilling over the border.

The deal is separate from "de-escalation zones" that were to be created under a deal brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran earlier this year. The U.S. was not a part of that deal. Follow-up talks this week in Kazakhstan to finalize a cease-fire in those zones failed to reach agreement.

The U.S. and Russia have been backing opposing sides in Syria's war, with Moscow supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad and Washington supporting rebels who have been fighting Assad. Both the U.S. and Russia oppose the Islamic State group in Syria.

___

Salama and Lederman reported from Washington.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
In mock video, Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo
Trump's White House all but ignoring Spanish speakers
Governor Roy Cooper signs 'brunch bill'
Politifact: Tracking Roy Cooper's promises
More Politics
Top Stories
Family says puppy stolen from front yard
Two people injured in Durham shooting
Unlocking the mystery of a modern home off Wade Avenue
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
Bacteria levels prompt swimming alert at Carolina Beach
Driver knocks down power lines in Raleigh crash
Show More
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
Wake Forest on alert after recent car break-ins
SC inmate captured in Texas after second escape
South Carolina soccer league orders no yelling by parents
I-Team: Where do guns used in NC crimes come from?
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos