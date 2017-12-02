U.S. Senate passes nearly $1.5 trillion GOP tax plan

The Senate has passed a nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill that's historic in scope and an urgent political priority for President Donald Trump and the GOP.The vote was 51-49, largely along party lines. Not a single Democrat voted in favor of the legislation, which was crafted behind closed doors by Senate Republican leaders. Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, who calls the growing debt a national security threat, joined Democrats in opposing the bill.The bill lays the bulk of its tax cuts on businesses and higher-earning individuals and gives more modest breaks to others.It would bring the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades. The measure must be reconciled with a version the House passed last month.House Minority Leader Nanci Pelosi released a pointed statement shortly after the Senate passed the bill without a single Democratic vote: