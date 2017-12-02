POLITICS

U.S. Senate passes nearly $1.5 trillion GOP tax plan

President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON --
The Senate has passed a nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill that's historic in scope and an urgent political priority for President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The vote was 51-49, largely along party lines. Not a single Democrat voted in favor of the legislation, which was crafted behind closed doors by Senate Republican leaders. Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, who calls the growing debt a national security threat, joined Democrats in opposing the bill.

The bill lays the bulk of its tax cuts on businesses and higher-earning individuals and gives more modest breaks to others.

It would bring the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades. The measure must be reconciled with a version the House passed last month.

House Minority Leader Nanci Pelosi released a pointed statement shortly after the Senate passed the bill without a single Democratic vote: "In the middle of the night, Senate Republicans sealed their betrayal of the American middle class. Tens of millions of middle class families will be slapped with a tax hike, just so Republicans can give a handout to their billionaire and corporate donor friends. Americans will face higher premiums or go uninsured, watch more good-paying jobs shipped overseas, and see crushing debt dumped onto their children's future.

"The GOP tax scam is a product of haste, carelessness and cruelty. It was written on Republicans' trickle-down delusions, not analysis or facts. It was written first and foremost for the wealthiest one percent, not middle class families trying to get ahead.

"Next week, House and Senate Republicans will go to conference on the GOP tax scam, but the only responsible choice is to scrap these monstrosities and start over. Every Republican who votes to preserve the utter cruelty of this legislation will be forced to answer why they chose to inflict a devastating tax hike on their own constituents. The American people will continue to make their voices heard and hold Republicans accountable for the GOP tax scam."

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsrepublicansdemocratstaxessenategovernmentPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumplawsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
AP source: Jared Kushner is 'very senior' Trump official in Russia probe
Former Gov. McCrory says 'bathroom bill' never really repealed
Former Trump national security advisor pleads guilty
North Korea's new missile could reach US eastern seaboard
More Politics
Top Stories
Arrest made in Amber Alert case; missing girl presumed dead
Pastor pulls gun on suspect; suspect later apologizes
Man killed outside Raleigh condos was Army Specialist
ALE agents conduct statewide alcohol raids
NC 'Tree of Life' shines light on deadly, senseless crashes
Chicken product sold in NC under recall for allergens
Police: Check statements if you used ATM at Farmer's Market
Dame's Chicken & Waffles moving to new Durham home
Show More
Missing Florida teen spotted in NC found safe
Complaints grow about mail service in Raleigh
Women charged with force-feeding child
Police investigating rash of overnight car break-ins in Apex
Body found along Interstate 95 in Cumberland County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos