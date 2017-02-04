POLITICS

State Department reverses cancellations of visas for foreigners

WASHINGTON --
The State Department says it's reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

RELATED: Judge blocks immigration order; President Trump responds

The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas "provisionally revoked" to comply with Trump's order blocking them from traveling to the United States.

The department says it acted to reinstate the visas after getting word from the Justice Department about the judge's ruling Friday in Washington state.

For now, the department says people covered by the order and holding a valid visa may now travel to the United States.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
