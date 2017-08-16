CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS

FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother of a woman who was killed during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia spoke out during her daughter's memorial saying, "they tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well guess what? You just magnified her." (KGO-TV)

The mother of a woman who was killed during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia spoke out during her daughter's memorial saying, "they tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her."

Click on the video player above to hear the heartwarming messages from Heyer's family and friends during the memorial.

RELATED: A TIMELINE OF THE DEADLY WEEKEND IN CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA

Click here to read stories about the destruction of a Confederate statue in Durham.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicscharlottesville demonstrationsu.s. & worldmemorialfamilyviolenceprotest
Load Comments
Related
Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: Heather's legacy is just 'beginning'
CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS
Lawmakers slam Trump's defense of Charlottesville response
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
Obama's Charlottesville tweet becomes top 'liked'
Trump condemns 'alt-left,' both sides in Charlottesville
More charlottesville demonstrations
POLITICS
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
Lawmakers slam Trump's defense of Charlottesville response
4th person charged in destruction of Durham Confederate statue
Who are the Workers World Party? And why Durham?
More Politics
Top Stories
4th person charged in destruction of Durham Confederate statue
Who are the Workers World Party? And why Durham?
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
Lawmakers slam Trump's defense of Charlottesville response
Confederate statues targeted in Wilmington
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
NCAA meeting on alleged UNC infractions underway
Stolen dog ashes stolen returned, with apology note
Show More
Pack of wild dogs rip into family's SUV in Bellaire
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
5 missing after report of downed Army helicopter off Hawaii
Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
Elderly Fayetteville woman shaken after robber bursts in
More News
Top Video
Watch: Lion learns not to tangle with hippos
If you build it bears will come?
Durham protester makes plea to sheriff
Crash damages utility poles, knocks out power in Durham
More Video