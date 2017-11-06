Supporters of South Wake Park Project showing up in force for @WakeGOV vote on Fuquay-Varina land deal #ABC11 at 5:30 pic.twitter.com/ZB0VteHEf8 — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) November 6, 2017

More than a hundred supporters of a land deal that would bring a park to southern Wake County showed up in force at a Monday night meeting where commissioners were slated to take a vote.The $3.9 million plot of land up for grabs is the former Crooked Creek Golf Course in Fuquay-Varina which closed in 2015 when the owners considered a development proposal.Out of the 164 acres, 21 would be set aside for a new Wake County elementary school; Holly Springs-based nonprofit 3 Irish Jewels Farm is hoping to claim an early stake in 30 more acres to carry out its mission of caring for not only kids with autism but adults as well."There are one in 58 children with autism in Wake County and they're growing up," said Erin O'Loughlin, founder of 3 Irish Jewels Farm.O'Loughlin said the land would be used to build an agricultural community for adults with autism to live and work and children to participate in day programs."There is next to no affordable housing for this population and we, 3 Irish Jewels Farm, would be providing affordable housing on a county park," she said.The nonprofit is pledging $1 million towards the land purchase, should Wake County commissioners approve it.Commissioner Matt Calabria said board members have received hundreds of emails over recent weeks in a show of overwhelming support for the land purchase."Our board has always been very supportive of parks and open space, and if we're gonna be about this commitment, let's be about it," he said.However, not all commissioners support the proposal.Commissioner Greg Ford told ABC11 the plan does not align with county priorities and he will vote against it.