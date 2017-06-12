Vote on proposed Wake County budget nears

The Wake County Board of Commissioners had its final work session Monday before the scheduled vote on the budget takes place.The proposed budget seeks an increase in taxes for the fourth year in a row.ABC11's Andrea Blanford attended work session and said it appears that commissioners are not in agreement on how to fund the Wake County School System.Monday morning, school staff explained why they are recommending a budget that provides only a third of what the district asked for: $16 million of a $45 million request for additional funding.County Manager Jim Hartman suggested that the school system should utilize $21 million in local funding that will go unused in the 2018 Fiscal Year to make up for the shortfall.His budget also includes a 1.45-cent property tax increase to cover growing needs in the county.Some commissioners seem to be siding with Hartman, saying it would be wrong to tax and fully fund schools just so the district can beef up its reserves.Others are bringing up questions that the Wake County School Board has about forcing the district to cover recurring costs with one-time money.The commissioners are scheduled to adopt a Fiscal Year 2018 budget at their 2 p.m. meeting on June 19.