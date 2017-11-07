POLITICS

Voters to pick Raleigh mayor Tuesday

Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane and challenger Charles Francis

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh voters will decide between returning incumbent Mayor Nancy McFarlane to office for another term Tuesday or replacing her with challenger Charles Francis.

It's been a contentious campaign that has split the city along party, race, and class lines.

In the primary last month, McFarlane won 48 percent of the vote in her re-election bid - 12 points more than Francis - but below the 50 percent she needed to avoid a runoff.

The election precinct map from October 10 shows a clear line right down the city; McFarlane winning the west, Francis winning the east.

Voters in poorer and more minority areas of Raleigh chose Francis. While wealthier, mostly-white areas, chose McFarlane.

Francis has charged the city is spending too much money on projects like Dix Park and not enough on more pressing needs like affordable housing.

But McFarlane says the city is spending more on affordable housing than in Dix.

LGBTQ rights have also become an issue in the campaign. Francis has issued a statement saying he supports the gay and transgender community, days after he lost an endorsement from a key interest group questioning his credentials on gay rights.

McFarlane still has the endorsement of Equality North Carolina's political action committee.
