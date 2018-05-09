WAKE COUNTY NEWS

Wake County's 2019 budget proposal includes 2.9-cent property tax increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake County's proposed budget for 2019 totals more than $1.3 billion and includes a 2.9-cent property tax increase.

That means, for every $100,000 of assessed value, a property owner would pay an extra $29

The increase would bring the county's property tax rate to 64.4 cents.

During his presentation, Wake County Manager David Ellis recommended investing an additional $15 million a year to build and preserve housing in Wake County that working families can afford.

He also proposed providing $461 million in operating funds to the Wake County Public School System, a $30,089,000 increase from Fiscal Year 2018.

