WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events around the country

See speakers and scenes from March for our Lives rallies around the country.

Summoned to action by student survivors of the Florida school shooting, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to press for gun control in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.

Organizers of the March for Our Lives rally in Washington hoped their protest would match in numbers and spirit last year's women's march, one of the biggest protests in the capital since the Vietnam era and one that far exceeded predictions of 300,000 demonstrators.

PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country

In addition to the main march in Washington, large rallies also took shape in such cities as Boston, Houston, Minneapolis and Parkland, Florida, the site of the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

politicsgun violencegun safetygun controlschool shootingschool safetyu.s. & worldwashington d.c.parkland school shootingprotestMarch for Our Lives
