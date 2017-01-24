President Donald Trump has declared the day of his inauguration as the "National Day of Patriotic Devotion."In one of his first acts as president, Trump signed a proclamation that designated January 20th, 2017 as National Day of Patriotic Devotion, "in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country - and to renew the duties of Government to the people."As is tradition, presidents sign a proclamation which sets the tone of their presidency. He said "a new national pride stirs the American soul and inspires the American heart."In 2009, President Barack Obama declared his first-term inauguration a "Day of Renewal and Reconciliation."Eight years earlier, President George W. Bush stated the day of his first inauguration was a "National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving."