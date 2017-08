The public can chime in on redistricting Friday morning at the legislative building in Raleigh.The Senate will have a joint meeting at 10:30 a.m. with the House Select Committee on redistricting, according to the North Carolina General Assembly website Earlier this week, a panel of three federal judges ruled lawmakers must redraw 18 House districts and 9 Senate districts by September 1. The judges also ruled out special elections.The Supreme Court ruled the maps were unconstitutional because they packed minority voters into certain districts to lessen their political power.The North Carolina General Assembly is also seeking public comment online.