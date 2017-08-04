POLITICS

Chime in on redistricting: Lawmakers to discuss district maps Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Chime in on redistricting: Lawmakers to discuss district maps (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The public can chime in on redistricting Friday morning at the legislative building in Raleigh.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Senate will have a joint meeting at 10:30 a.m. with the House Select Committee on redistricting, according to the North Carolina General Assembly website.

Earlier this week, a panel of three federal judges ruled lawmakers must redraw 18 House districts and 9 Senate districts by September 1. The judges also ruled out special elections.

RELATED: Judges reject new NC elections, but set Sept. 1 deadline for redrawing districts

The Supreme Court ruled the maps were unconstitutional because they packed minority voters into certain districts to lessen their political power.



The North Carolina General Assembly is also seeking public comment online.

Click here for more about providing public comment on redistricting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnorth carolina newselectionsvotingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
State lawmakers may delay overriding governor's vetoes
Senate confirms Wray as FBI director, replacing Comey.
Judges: No special elections, redraw NC districts by Sept. 1
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Durham driver crashes, leaves pregnant girlfriend behind
Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
Man severely injured after breaking several hotel windows
Woman loses irreplaceable ring in restaurant bathroom
As Durham YMCA reopens, search for answers continues
2 NC-based soldiers killed in Afghanistan officially identified
Fayetteville leaders hear ways to make walking safer
3 found guilty in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist
Show More
Flames engulf residential skyscraper in Dubai
West Virginia governor announces he's switching parties at Trump rally
Visitors can return to Hatteras Island on Friday at noon
2 charged after sheriff says NC baby was kept in cage
Wake student recovering after school bus stop attack
More News
Top Video
Man severely injured after breaking several hotel windows
Durham driver crashes, leaves pregnant girlfriend behind
As Durham YMCA reopens, search for answers continues
Fayetteville leaders hear ways to make walking safer
More Video