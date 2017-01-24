POLITICS

While NC GOP toasts, Dems burn, protest fundraiser

Protesters held signs and chanted outside a GOP fundraiser in Raleigh on Tuesday night.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Lawmakers are back to work on Wednesday, but Democrats and their supporters are lamenting that the real work hasn't started yet.

"These politicians called an emergency special session the week before Christmas to repeal HB2 and failed," said Natalie Herr, who organized a protest outside a GOP fundraiser on Tuesday. "Now that it's time to get back to work, they'd rather wine and dine with corporate lobbyists and rich campaign donors."

Senate Republicans were meeting on Tuesday to toast the upcoming session; many GOP leaders have told ABC11 the caucus' main focus is the bi-annual budget, which in 2015 totaled more than $22 billion.

"We have a long session, and this is where we do most of the legislating, NC GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse explained to ABC11."They'll be here for a number of months looking at all types of tax policy, education policy. There's a process that has to work."

Opponents of HB2 say time is running out to repeal the controversial law before more companies and events choose locations outside of North Carolina. This includes the NCAA, which will soon release its five-year schedule of tournaments.

