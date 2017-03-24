POLITICS

White House spokesperson expects health care vote around 3:30 - 4 p.m.

President Donald Trump talks with House Speaker Paul Ryan. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says he expects a vote on repealing Obamacare around 3:30 - 4 p.m. Friday.



House Republican leaders were short of the votes needed for their health care overhaul bill hours ahead of a vote demanded by President Donald Trump.

That's the word from GOP lawmakers and congressional aides as Speaker Paul Ryan met with the president at the White House to deliver the sobering news.

Separately, Vice President Mike Pence was meeting near the Capitol with recalcitrant members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus in a last-ditch effort to secure support.

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., told reporters, "As of right now, I'm not sure that we are across the finish line. We've still got three or four hours and there's still discussions happening."
