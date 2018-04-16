POLITICS

Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen?

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Cohen has worked as President Donald Trump's lawyer for over a decade and is seen has his fixer. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

The spotlight on President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has intensified following the FBI raid of his office and hotel room and his legal battle seeking to keep his seized records and recordings private.

Cohen has worked as Trump's private attorney for more than a decade and is seen as a "street-wise New Yorker with a penchant for confrontation" who works as Trump's fixer, according to ABC News.

Early in his career, Cohen practiced as a personal injury lawyer and made millions in real estate. He and his father-in-law also partnered to own a fleet of New York City taxi cabs.

Cohen first caught the attention of Trump in the early 2000's when he helped resolve a tenant dispute as a member of the condo board at one of Trump's property. Trump reportedly wanted to meet Cohen because he was able to do what his lawyers were unable to do.

He has worked as a dealmaker, becoming a key figure in helping establish Trump-branded properties overseas, according to ABC News. He was involved in a plan to build a tower in Moscow in October 2016, a project that eventually stalled.

Cohen has been known to berate reporters for writing unflattering stories about Trump. He has regularly threatened lawsuits against those who challenge his boss, and has worked with tabloids to kill unfavorable stories.

He says he took out a home equity loan to personally pay porn actress Storm Daniels $130,000 to keep silent about an alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen's lawyers have identified former GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy and Fox News host Sean Hannity as his other clients during a hearing seeking to keep his raided files private. Hannity has denied ever being represented by Cohen.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpthe white houseFBI
POLITICS
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Hundreds attend 2nd Amendment rally in Raleigh
Ky. governor claims teacher protests caused child sex assault
Smaller migrant caravan departs Mexico City for U.S.
More Politics
Top Stories
North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs
Hohmann: NWS surveying storm damage in Guilford County
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135mph winds
Raleigh man dies after being shot in chest, police say
Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
Two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham during the weekend
2 Durham teens charged in Fuquay-Varina auto business crimes
Show More
Powerful storm leaves Triangle roads flooded, thousands without power
Starbucks manager who called police before viral arrest no longer employed
Durham Police investigate after man found fatally shot in driveway
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
Domino's will now deliver to beaches, parks
More News