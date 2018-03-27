POLITICS

Why you should care about the U.S. Census

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. Census is a count of the population that helps determine congressional and funding allocations from the government. (Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo)

Every 10 years, the Constitution requires a count of the population known as the census. This count helps determine many facets of the government, like how many seats each state gets in Congress and how federal funding is distributed.

For the 2020 Census, the Trump administration has vowed to add a question about citizenship status, a move that has received criticism from Democrats and immigration supporters.

The Commerce Department has said they are seeking "complete and accurate information." Critics argue the move will intimidate immigrants and discourage participation.

Along with determining government funding and congressional allocations, the census also helps communities determine where to build schools, grocery stores and hospitals. An inaccurate population count can prevent communities from receiving proper representation or funding.

Census counts are taken by mail or by workers walking neighborhoods. According to the Commerce Department, about 74 percent of households used mail for the 2010 census.

This would be the first time a citizenship question has been in the census since 1950. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to ask about citizenship status in the 2020 census.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpcensusgovernmentcongresscalifornia
POLITICS
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment; NRA fires back
Wake teen on March for our Lives: 'Felt like I had to go'
Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws
14 member nations expel Russian diplomatic staff over poisoning of ex-spy
More Politics
Top Stories
Manhunt ends but Garner police still searching for man after pursuit
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment; NRA fires back
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
Show More
NC will no longer shackle pregnant inmates while they're giving birth
Missing Fort Bragg soldier now considered AWOL
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Freeze it off with Cryotherapy? An ABC11 Influencer checks it out
Doctor recommends HPV vaccine for teen boys, girls
More News
Top Video
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
More Video