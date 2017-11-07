PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Woman fired for flipping off President Trump's motorcade

A woman on a bike gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course October 28, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

HERNDON, Virginia --
A woman has gotten the boot after flipping the bird at President Donald Trump's motorcade.

The Washington Post reports Juli Briskman was on her bicycle last month when Trump's motorcade drove by her on a northern Virginia road. A photo that quickly went viral shows her raising the middle finger of her left hand in defiance.



Briskman's face is not visible in the photo, but the Post quoted her as saying she told her bosses at Herndon, Virginia-based Akima LLC it was her.

Briskman says she was promptly fired from the government contracting firm and escorted out for violating the "code of conduct policy." The newspaper said Akima officials didn't return requests for comment.

Briskman says she's contacted the American Civil Liberties Union. She says she'd do what she did again.

Click here for more stories and videos about President Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsjobsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?
Who is former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort?
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
DC court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville all choosing mayors
Voters to pick Raleigh mayor Tuesday
Durham to have new mayor for first time in 16 years
Wake County commissioners narrowly pass land deal
More Politics
Top Stories
Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville all choosing mayors
Fort Bragg soldier angry over teacher's Pledge remark
Authorities searching for escaped Wake County inmate
Wake County commissioners narrowly pass land deal
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
Raleigh interfaith vigil mourns latest tragedies
Hillsborough Police arrest, then help shoplifting mom
Texas killer able to buy guns because of Air Force lapse
Show More
Source: Church gunman came to kill everybody in building
Wake Forest family challenges abuse charge against father
Triangle churches reflect on security following Texas massacre
Durham ice-cream man accused of luring kids appears in court
NC duo charged in abuse of 63-year-old disabled man
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos