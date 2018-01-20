POLITICS

'Women's rally on Raleigh' march returns

More than a thousand people were expected to protest Saturday during the "Women's Rally on Raleigh: Women Leading the Resistance" march in downtown Raleigh. (Women's March on Raleigh/ Twitter)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Despite the chilly temperatures Saturday morning, more than a thousand people were expected to protest during the "Women's Rally on Raleigh: Women Leading the Resistance" march in downtown Raleigh.

Saturday's march celebrates "women leading the resistance and uplift voices and stories of communities that are affected by the current administration and its oppressive policies," organizers said.



The annual event was at Halifax Mall and ran until noon.

There's also another Women's March in Fayetteville on Saturday at 1 p.m at the Downtown Market House and one in Hillsborough at the historic courthouse at 3 p.m.



In 2017, the first year of the event, there were about 17,000 participants in Raleigh, according to event organizers.

PHOTOS: Women's march on Raleigh in 2017


Thousands of women and their allies took to the streets Saturday in many cities across the country, vowing to show up at the polls this year for midterm elections amid outrage over President Donald Trump's agenda. The main event for the 2018 Women's March entitled "Power to the Polls," will take place Sunday in Las Vegas where organizers are expected to launch a national voter registration and mobilization initiative.

PHOTOS: Women's Marches across the country
