Portable party runs afoul of law in Lee County

Jimmy Jackson Sr. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

LEE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A Moore County man is in jail after Lee County narcotics agents arrested him on a slew of drug and alcohol-related charges.

On Friday, agents with the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmy Jackson Sr., 61, of the 1400 block of Black Road in Cameron.

Jackson was charged with:

  • three counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine;

  • two counts of sell and deliver cocaine;

  • one counts of felony maintaining a vehicle used for the storage and sales of an illegal controlled substance;

  • one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia;

  • one count of possess for sale alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue license;

  • one count of sell alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue license;

  • and one count of possession of a firearm by felon.


Evidence seized from Jimmy Jackson Sr.



Jackson was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
alcoholcocaineliquorlee county newsmoore county newsCameronMoore CountyLee County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh Police investigate after shooting leaves man seriously injured
Police respond to shooting in north Raleigh area
Head-trauma fears fuel debate at Duke on future of youth football
I-Team: $4.9 million to arm every WCPSS teacher with a gun
Sampson Co. correctional employee arrested after contraband found
Garner Magnet High student arrested after bringing gun to campus
Elderly Raleigh victim speaks out about teen crime spree
Street lights smashed on American Tobacco Trail
Show More
7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico, 2 killed in chopper crash
'Moms Demand Action' NC chapter sees uptick after school tragedy
Missing Clayton elementary students found safe
Mom of Henderson man killed by cop: 'He caused his own death'
Sessions orders review of FBI, Justice Dept. after failure to investigate Florida shooter tip
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
PHOTOS: Vance County dogs up for adoption
PHOTOS: Cats, dogs available at Wake County Animal Center
PHOTOS: Duke at UNC
More Photos