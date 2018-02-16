Portable party runs afoul of law in Lee County

three counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine;



two counts of sell and deliver cocaine;



one counts of felony maintaining a vehicle used for the storage and sales of an illegal controlled substance;



one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia;



one count of possess for sale alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue license;



one count of sell alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue license;



and one count of possession of a firearm by felon.

A Moore County man is in jail after Lee County narcotics agents arrested him on a slew of drug and alcohol-related charges.On Friday, agents with the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmy Jackson Sr., 61, of the 1400 block of Black Road in Cameron.Jackson was charged with:Jackson was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond.