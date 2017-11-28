A power outage left thousands without power in Cary Tuesday morning, and forced Town Hall to close.At the height of the outage, over 12,000 residents were impacted around 10 a.m..The outages were reported along High House Road near Bond Park, parts of Kildare Farm Road, and Maynard Road.Traffic signals were out in the area, but slowly came back by 11:30 a.m.According to Duke Energy's website, crews were assessing the damage, but did not say what caused the outage.