POWER OUTAGE: Over 12,000 without power in Cary

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --Over 12,000 Cary residents are currently without power.
The outages are being reported in the west Cary area - along High House Road near Bond Park, parts of Kildare Farm Road, and Maynard Road.
Traffic signals are out in the area, so drivers should treat intersections like a four-way stop.
Residents are advised not to call 911 unless they have an emergency.
According to Duke Energy's website, crews are assessing the damage and what caused the outage.
