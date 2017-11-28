POWER OUTAGE: Over 12,000 without power in Cary

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Over 12,000 Cary residents are currently without power.

The outages are being reported in the west Cary area - along High House Road near Bond Park, parts of Kildare Farm Road, and Maynard Road.

Traffic signals are out in the area, so drivers should treat intersections like a four-way stop.

Residents are advised not to call 911 unless they have an emergency.

According to Duke Energy's website, crews are assessing the damage and what caused the outage.

Click here for the Duke Energy Outage map.
