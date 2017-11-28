POWER OUTAGE: Over 12,000 without power in Cary

Over 12,000 Cary residents are currently without power.The outages are being reported in the west Cary area - along High House Road near Bond Park, parts of Kildare Farm Road, and Maynard Road.Traffic signals are out in the area, so drivers should treat intersections like a four-way stop.Residents are advised not to call 911 unless they have an emergency.According to Duke Energy's website, crews are assessing the damage and what caused the outage.