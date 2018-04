The latest:

EMBED >More News Videos The latest on road conditions and power outages in the Triangle.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode after a powerful storm Sunday night left Triangle roads flooded and thousands without power.A tornado touched down Sunday, ripping through parts of North Carolina and Virginia.The deadly storm claimed the life of one man after high winds caused a tree to land on his car, crushing him.The powerful Twister also damaged a Greensboro elementary school.As a result of the storm, schools were closed in Guilford County on Monday.Many still felt the ramifications of the storm Monday morning, as more than 20,000 Guilford County residents were still without power around 4 a.m.Duke Energy is still working to restore power to thousands of Triangle residents as well.Several area roadways are seeing some flooding and closures.Drivers should give themselves extra time before hitting the road.For the latest on current closures and road conditions, view our interactive traffic map below and follow ABC11 traffic on Twitter.