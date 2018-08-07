Teen 8 months pregnant, unborn baby fatally shot in High Point

EMBED </>More Videos

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting in High Point Monday night.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) --
A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead after a shooting in High Point Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Thissel Street.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds; 18-year-old Anastasia Ray, who was nearly eight months pregnant, had been hit in the head and 32-year-old Corey Ray had been shot in the back.

Both were taken to the hospital, but Anastasia and her unborn baby both died from their injuries, WGHP reports.

Corey Ray was last reported in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fired at least 20 rounds.

Officers are still searching for the culprit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingnorth carolina newscrimewoman killedteen killedpregnant womanNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News