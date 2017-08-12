We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump went to Twitter to express their feelings towards the unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia.President Trump tweeted: "We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!"The First Lady, Melania Trump also tweeted encouraging the violence to stop.