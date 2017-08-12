President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania react to Charlottesville rally

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive on Air Force One at Orly Airport in Paris (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump went to Twitter to express their feelings towards the unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

President Trump tweeted: "We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!"


The First Lady, Melania Trump also tweeted encouraging the violence to stop.
