Profanities, racial slurs mar Fayetteville elementary school marquee

EMBED </>More Videos

Profanities, racial slurs featured on Fayetteville elementary school marquee anger students, parents.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of vandalism at a Fayetteville Elementary School.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

During the weekend, a school administrator got a call about the marquee's lettering at W.H. Owen Elementary School being changed to read "Blacks are less" along with a reference to "the N-word."

The administrator was nearby and immediately took the profanities down. Still, someone snapped a photo and it was shared hundreds of times on social media.

"For it to be there for everyone to see, I'm pretty sure all the parents are upset. Because when (my son) gets older, that's where he's going to go, and I don't want him to be around that either," Ashley Thompson said.

Like many parents, Dr. Anthony Wade of the City of Fayetteville was just as troubled.

"Concerned is probably the better word," Wade said.

Wade lived through the civil rights movement and sees Saturday's incident as a sign that things haven't changed much since.

"The challenge with anyone who doesn't believe that we should be in the 21st century is getting them to understand that we celebrate our similarities and value our differences. And there are some people who don't want that to occur," Wade said.

And that's where the newly created Hate Crimes Committee comes in. Wade's team will work with city and county leaders to strategize how to educate the community on hate crimes in hopes of preventing them.

"This is one where we would reach out to the school system to see if we can be of assistance," Wade said.

Meanwhile the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating. It's hoping surveillance video from nearby businesses show the vandals.

"I can say that it is disheartening, and I'm glad the administrator made the change and we are moving on with life," said CCS spokeswoman Renarta Clanton-Moyd.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
cumberland county schoolsvandalismracismFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour
Wake County mom outraged after son suspended for dancing
Off-duty officer arrested for DWI in Johnston County
Former Raleigh teacher faces new child exploitation charges
Raleigh man finds fecal matter, condoms in Airbnb rental
Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban
Man charged in Mariah Woods' death faces judge, bond at 1M
2 Triangle cities are ranked safest in the state
Show More
Duke rescinds journalism award given to Charlie Rose
Man wanted for robbing several Fayetteville businesses
NC man embezzles more than $146K from Catholic parish
Woman says man on bike grabbed her butt on Durham trail
Kinston man arrested, accused of murdering teen
More News
Top Video
Raleigh man finds fecal matter, condoms in Airbnb rental
Wake County mom outraged after son suspended for dancing
Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour
SC State player meets first responders who saved his life
More Video