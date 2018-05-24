PROGRAMMING ALERT: Wheel of Fortune to air after Nightline

Live Broadcast
Thursday, May 24, 2018 12:49PM
Due to ABC11's Hurricane Special
, which is airing Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune will air after Nightline at 1:07 a.m.
