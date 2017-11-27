Prosecution: Teen killed Marine veteran while out on bond

A judge increased a 19-year-old's bond Monday after learning he killed a Raleigh dad while out on bond in a separate case.Etgar Bautista-Montoya, also of Raleigh, is facing death by motor vehicle and DWI charges.Police say he was driving under the influence when he was trying to get away from a traffic stop and slammed into a house.The wreck happened early Friday morning.Court documents say the teen had a blood alcohol content of .12 at the time and was going 65 miles per hour when he slammed into a Lenior Street home.ABC11 learned in court Monday that the wreck happened while Bautista-Montoya was out of jail on bond in a simple assault case.Marine veteran and father Anthony Gaines was inside the home when car rammed through. The 42-year-old died at the scene.Gaines' family has set up ato help pay for the burial.Two kids were home with him. Those children were treated at the hospital and released.Bautista-Montoya was given the opportunity to speak in court. He tried to clear his name in other cases pending against him."I didn't do the breaking and entering. I was trying to..." he started saying before the judge cut him off.He is due back in court in December.