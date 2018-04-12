Prosecutors seek death penalty against Erica Parsons' adoptive mother

Casey Parsons (Credit: Rowan County authorities)

SALISBURY, N.C. --
Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty against a Rowan County woman accused of murdering her adopted daughter.

Casey Parsons, who is accused of killing her adoptive daughter Erica, appeared in Rowan County court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty against Erica's adoptive father, Sandy Parsons.

READ MORE: North Carolina DA to seek death penalty in case of Rowan County teen who was missing for years before body was found

EMBED More News Videos

Adoptive parents charged with murder in death of Rowan County girl



Erica was reported missing in 2013. She had last been seen alive in 2011, when she was 13.

Erica Parsons



According to the autopsy report, in the week before her 2011 disappearance, Erica's siblings described her as looking gray with sunken eyes, smelling bad with open, oozing cuts, very weak, and complaining of not being able to breathe.

RELATED: Rowan County teen reported missing nearly 2 years after death suffered abuse, malnourishment

The report also showed that Erica suffered multiple blunt force injuries over a prolonged period of time, a growth deficit, and low bone density, suggesting malnourishment.

WSOC contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimemissing girlchild abuseNC
Top Stories
Knightdale police investigating after infant found dead
Wake Forest man injured in coyote attack
Nurse allegedly 'deliberately introduced' air into patients' arteries
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
Fourth-grader's appeal to stop bullying goes viral
Who has the best grilled cheese in the Triangle?
Uber to up its background checks for drivers
Bank of America to stop lending to makers of 'military-style firearms'
Show More
NC man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping her body in well
First responders cope with emotions after trying to save 3-year-old's life
Trump administration considers plan to allow drug testing for some food stamp recipients
Durham icon and co-founder of Chicken Hut dies on her birthday
Dead baby found in suitcase next to train tracks: Official
More News