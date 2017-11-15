'Extremely dangerous' psychiatric patient, alleged killer escapes, gets on plane

EMBED </>More Videos

Randall Saito escaped from a psychiatric hospital near Honolulu Sunday. Prosecutors have said "He fills all the criteria of a classic serial killer" and he may be on the loose in San Jose.

KGO
SAN JOSE, California --
Randall Saito escaped from a psychiatric hospital near Honolulu on Sunday. Prosecutors have said "He fills all the criteria of a classic serial killer" and he may be on the loose in San Jose, California.

Honolulu Police say Saito took a taxi from Kaneohe to Honolulu then chartered a plane to Maui.

They say from there, he boarded a plane to San Jose and arrived around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A spokesperson at the San Jose airport told ABC7 News that on Tuesday afternoon, "SJC's Security Officer assisted law enforcement officers from the FBI and US Marshal's Office in their request to review airport security footage. They reviewed all available footage relevant to their investigation."

Saito was committed to Hawaii State Hospital in 1981 after being acquitted by reason of insanity of the murder of Sandra Yamashiro. She had been shot and stabbed multiple times. Her body was found in her car at a Honolulu shopping mall.

Defense attorneys sought to have Saito released in 2000. But Jeff Albert, a deputy city prosecutor, objected... saying Saito "fills all the criteria of a classic serial killer."

In 1993, a court denied Saito's request for conditional release, saying he continued to suffer from sexual sadism and necrophilia.

The 59-year-old is six feet tall and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Saito is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information on Saito, please call police at (808) 244-6400 or call 911 in an emergency. You may also call the State Department of Public Safety Sheriff's Department at (808) 587-3623.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderserial killersearchSJPDair travelhomicide
Load Comments
Top Stories
Gunman in fatal California shooting rampage raised in Raleigh
911 calls offer clues in case of man found dead in ditch
Another North Carolina woman hits lottery jackpot twice
School bus driver saves kids after fiery crash
Raleigh business to distribute 2,500 turkeys
NC man, 79 accused of sexual assault of young teens
Man shot multiple times in Durham
Raleigh man seriously injured in shooting
Show More
Fayetteville road closed, 1 hurt in crash with power poles
Child burned; mother furious about lack of medical care
Edgecombe County teen accused or raping 5-year-old girl
Cards Against Humanity buys land to block Trump's wall
NCDOT projects to affect Triangle drivers, relieve traffic
More News
Top Video
Gunman in fatal California shooting rampage raised in Raleigh
911 calls offer clues in case of man found dead in ditch
NC National Guardsmen return home from Puerto Rico
Raleigh man seriously injured in shooting
More Video