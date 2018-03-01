RUSSIA

Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a conference call with Russian military commanders involved in war games in southwestern Russia (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW --
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone, that would be immune to enemy intercept.

Speaking in a state-of-the-nation speech Thursday, Putin said that the nuclear-powered cruise missile tested last fall has an unlimited range and high speed and is capable of penetrating any missile defense.

He said the high-speed underwater drone capable of carrying a nuclear warhead could target both aircraft carriers and coastal facilities.

Putin said that Russia also tested a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, called Sarmat, with a range and number of warheads exceeding its predecessor.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldnuclear powernuclear weaponsrussia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RUSSIA
13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation
Threat of nuclear war moves Doomsday Clock closer
TIME Person of the Year 2017 is 'The Silence Breakers'
Is Comey trolling Trump on social media?
More russia
Top Stories
Student robbed, hit near east Duke campus
VIRAL: Man, homeless man kicked out of Myrtle Beach McDonald's
Woman, baby pulled from submerged car after Knightdale crash
Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake
Fire crews battle house fire in Johnston County
Woman in critical condition after being struck in Durham hit and run
Raleigh girl, 13, was abducted, sexually assaulted, police say
Raleigh downtown tunnel a step closer to reality
Show More
Fayetteville residents weigh in on arming-teachers debate
Current Triangle traffic
North Carolinians, nation pay respects to Graham at U.S. Capitol
Thousands of rape kits go untested in North Carolina
Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos