Rabbi, 2 others accused of trafficking, prostituting teen girl in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

35-year-old Aryeh Goodman, who runs a Chabad out of his East Brunswick home, is charged with engaging in prostitution with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Eyewitness News
EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey --
Three people, including a New Jersey rabbi, are facing charges in connection with the human trafficking and prostitution of a teenage girl.

Authorities say 35-year-old Aryeh Goodman, who runs a Jewish religious center out of his East Brunswick home, is charged with engaging in prostitution with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Gabriella Colon and Richard Ortiz, both from the Bronx, sold the sexual services of a 17-year-old girl from Pennsylvania to more than two dozen men, including the rabbi.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said that while Goodman was performing in a religious capacity at a Jewish religious center out of his home and may have affiliation with another center on Lexington Avenue in East Brunswick Township, Goodman and his center are not affiliated with the Chabad Lubavitch movement.

They're also facing child pornography charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prostitutionHuman Traffickingchild endangermentrabbiNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New details in attack on elderly Cary woman; suspect still at large
Durham grandmother seeks answers after losing leg in shooting
Case of whopping cough confirmed at Broughton High
Rae Carruth apologizes for death of pregnant girlfriend, seeks custody of 18-year-old son
Record warmth possible this week
Trial begins for 8 charged with toppling of Confederate statue
Durham student 'immediately' turned over gun brought to school
Family that took in Florida shooting suspect speaks out
Show More
Durham bus carrying children involved in multi-vehicle crash
72-year-old man tried to kill 74-year-old roommate over bill
Pedestrian struck, killed in Chapel Hill crash
Police: Woman tries to steal camera, hurls feces in escape
6-year-old killed after being hit by suspected drunk driver
More News
Top Video
Durham bus carrying children involved in multi-vehicle crash
Cary police seek burglary, sexual assault suspect
Pedestrian struck, killed in Chapel Hill crash
Chinese New Year celebration brings thousands to Chapel Hill
More Video