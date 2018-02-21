Rachel's Challenge comes to Johnston County school

Rachel's Challenge shares the story of Rachel Scott, a victim of the Columbine shootings in 1999.

By
JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
A representative from Rachel's Challenge will be sharing the story of Rachel Scott, a victim of the Columbine shootings in 1999, at North Johnston Middle School Wednesday night.

The organization works to combat violence, bullying, and negativity with kindness, respect, and compassion.

"Bullying is an issue within our world and we feel like this is a need for students to be able to learn how to advocate for themselves, how to communicate with each other appropriately, and just have an outlet and really try to have an anti-bullying campaign," said Brian Johnson, principal at North Johnston Middle School.

"It just lets us know that it's very needed still today," said Nasha Snipes of Rachel's Challenge. "The event (Columbine) happened almost 20 years ago and unfortunately it hasn't gotten better so we can use a lot more kindness and compassion in the world."

Students at North Johnston Middle School said learning about Rachel's life is inspiring them to treat others better in the hopes of preventing future tragedies.

"How nice and kind she (Rachel) was that she didn't have to be but that was just genuine kindness that she just shared," said Brooke Godwin, an 8th Grade Student.

"Be more creative with telling my parents and all around family and school I love them and I care, and I'm here for them and care if they need anything," said Isaiah Green, another 8th grade student.

The community program is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the gym located at 435 Oil Company Rd, Micro, NC 27555.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
After rumors of white nationalist rally, counter-protesters gather at UNC-Chapel Hill
Woman recalls experience at Graham's 1973 Raleigh visit
Duke professor wrote the book on Billy Graham
All we know about Rev. Billy Graham's funeral arrangements
Triangle social media memories of the Rev. Billy Graham
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99; reached millions
TIMELINE: A look back at Rev. Billy Graham's life
Dallas Mavericks begin investigation after misconduct allegations
Show More
Raleigh man struck, killed on Capital Boulevard
Police desperately search for missing Charlotte mother, autistic son
Wake school board talks school-safety changes after Parkland
Proposed SC law would fine saggy pants wearers
After school district mergers, lawmakers study division
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More Photos