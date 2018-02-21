Rachel's Challenge comes to Johnston County school

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --A representative from Rachel's Challenge will be sharing the story of Rachel Scott, a victim of the Columbine shootings in 1999, at North Johnston Middle School Wednesday night.
The organization works to combat violence, bullying, and negativity with kindness, respect, and compassion.
"Bullying is an issue within our world and we feel like this is a need for students to be able to learn how to advocate for themselves, how to communicate with each other appropriately, and just have an outlet and really try to have an anti-bullying campaign," said Brian Johnson, principal at North Johnston Middle School.
"It just lets us know that it's very needed still today," said Nasha Snipes of Rachel's Challenge. "The event (Columbine) happened almost 20 years ago and unfortunately it hasn't gotten better so we can use a lot more kindness and compassion in the world."
Students at North Johnston Middle School said learning about Rachel's life is inspiring them to treat others better in the hopes of preventing future tragedies.
"How nice and kind she (Rachel) was that she didn't have to be but that was just genuine kindness that she just shared," said Brooke Godwin, an 8th Grade Student.
"Be more creative with telling my parents and all around family and school I love them and I care, and I'm here for them and care if they need anything," said Isaiah Green, another 8th grade student.
The community program is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the gym located at 435 Oil Company Rd, Micro, NC 27555.