Raleigh case serves as warning about rental home scammers

Looking to rent a home? Beware of this scam.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh police investigation may hold a warning for potential renters.

Investigators say a man was scammed out of $1,800 after responding to an online ad about a house for rent in south Raleigh.

In a search warrant, Raleigh police said the man isn't the first to be scammed.

The man called the number posted with the ad on Craigslist.

He spoke to the suspect, who apparently gave him the code for the realtor lockbox on the house.

After deciding he wanted to move in, the potential renter sent the $1,800 deposit to the man who placed the ad.

As he was moving in, he found out that the real landlord had no connection to the man who placed the Craigslist ad.

Neighbors told Raleigh police it wasn't the first time it happened.

A search of arrest records didn't turn up the name of the suspect listed in the search warrant.

But in that warrant, police said they are asking that the suspect's bank account be frozen because they believe that money from several victims may be in it.
