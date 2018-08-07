Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation

A Charlotte man was arrested after state investigators said he scammed nine families out of nearly $70,000.

RALEIGH
Ricardo Romero, 34, is accused of taking insurance payments from nine households, seven in Wake County and two in Harnett, and not completing any work.

Consumers said the owner of Above and Beyond Roofing allowed his workers to perform free roof inspections following Hurricane Matthew; however, once contracts were signed, he grabbed the money and never bought supplies or worked on their homes.

Authorities estimate the amount paid by the nine households totaled $69,350.63.

In July, special agents from the Department of Insurance's Criminal Investigations Division started looking into Romero's bank statements and company.

Officials said he turned himself in Monday night.

He's charged with nine felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and nine misdemeanor counts of failing to work after being paid.

An investigation is still ongoing.
