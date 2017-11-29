Raleigh gym owner faces new indecent liberties charge

Samuel Blue (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The owner of a sports performance gym in Raleigh now faces a second accusation of a sex offense with an underage client.

Samuel Oscar Blue - owner of Vertimax - is charged with indecent liberties with a 14-year-old.

As ABC11 reported earlier this month, Blue was previously accused of inappropriately touching an underage client and charged with sexual battery.

According to the arrest warrant, he put his hand inside a girl's pants and underwear.

One day after he was arrested, an ABC11 crew found him back on the job and inside his Vertimax gym training student-athletes.

Blue did speak with ABC11, and he denied the allegations. He told us he has known the girl for years and was shocked by the charge.

Blue said then he was looking forward to a January 10 court date when, he said, everything would all be cleared up.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex offenseteenexerciseRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Raleigh trainer accused of inappropriately touching underage client
Top Stories
Reports: Woman says girl is her daughter, not missing child
Suspicious bag prompts evacuation at Durham immigration office
Man killed in shooting outside Raleigh condos
NBC's Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate workplace behavior
Conservative speaker arrested at 'It's OK to be White' event at UConn
Man shot in Durham County home invasion
Teacher charged with cocaine possession after video surfaces
North Korea's new missile could reach US eastern seaboard
Show More
I-Team: Infants hospitalized for opioids jump 893 percent
Man arrested in connection with string of killings in Tampa
Emails reveal UNC leaders' angst over Confederate statue
Escaped California inmate shouldn't be hard to spot
Night went from quiet to '100 mph' with shooting, chase
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos