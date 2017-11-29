Raleigh gym owner faces new indecent liberties charge

The owner of a sports performance gym in Raleigh now faces a second accusation of a sex offense with an underage client.Samuel Oscar Blue - owner of Vertimax - is charged with indecent liberties with a 14-year-old., Blue was previously accused of inappropriately touching an underage client and charged with sexual battery.According to the arrest warrant, he put his hand inside a girl's pants and underwear.One day after he was arrested, an ABC11 crew found him back on the job and inside his Vertimax gym training student-athletes.Blue did speak with ABC11, and he denied the allegations. He told us he has known the girl for years and was shocked by the charge.Blue said then he was looking forward to a January 10 court date when, he said, everything would all be cleared up.