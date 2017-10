Suspect who fired shots at Crabtree Valley Mall now in custody. No reported injuries. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 23, 2017

Police are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall.The incident happened before 5:30 in the parking lot of Best Buy and Barnes and Noble.Officers said the shooter has been arrested.Police said no one was injured; they have yet to comment on why the shooting occurred.