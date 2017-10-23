Suspect who fired shots at Crabtree Valley Mall now in custody. No reported injuries. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 23, 2017

Chopper 11 HD over the Crabtree Valley Mall

A man was arrested after reports of shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall on Monday afternoon.The incident happened shortly before 5:30 in the parking lot of Best Buy and Barnes and Noble.Damien Dayquann Lyons, 24, was arrested by Crabtree Police.Police said no one was injured; they have yet to comment on why the shooting occurred.Lyons, of the 6700 block of Magnolia Court in Raleigh, has been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, going armed to the terror of the public, and injury to personal property.