RALEIGH (WTVD) --A man was arrested after reports of shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 5:30 in the parking lot of Best Buy and Barnes and Noble.
Suspect who fired shots at Crabtree Valley Mall now in custody. No reported injuries.— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 23, 2017
Damien Dayquann Lyons, 24, was arrested by Crabtree Police.
Police said no one was injured; they have yet to comment on why the shooting occurred.
Lyons, of the 6700 block of Magnolia Court in Raleigh, has been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, going armed to the terror of the public, and injury to personal property.