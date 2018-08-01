Raleigh man accused of three-month indecent-exposure spree

A Raleigh man accused of being a serial flasher is back on the streets after being arrested and then bonding out of jail.Gregory Ashby Baker, 29, is charged with exposing himself to people at two Raleigh shopping centers three times in three months.And a woman listed on court documents as a victim says she wouldn't be surprised if there were more unreported incidents."It's happened what, once a month for the last three months or so? It's probably happened before," said the woman who asked not to be identified.She said it was in late May that she left the Target at Triangle Town Center and realized there was a man following along next to her in his car."When I stopped, he put his window down and exposed himself and asked if I would help him with that," she told ABC11.And then when she got to her car she says he pulled up next to her car and kept touching himself."Then I got mad and I was like, 'OK, I'm going to call.' But at that point, he had started to pull off. So I like, kind of followed him through the parking lot to get his license plate," she said, and she added that she called police with the information.But it wasn't until Tuesday that Raleigh investigators charged Baker.They arrested him at his home in East Raleigh's Hedingham development and charged him with exposing himself to a woman at a nearby Walmart on New Bern Avenue in mid-April, the May incident involving the victim who spoke with ABC11, and again at the Target store on July 9.All three charges are misdemeanors so Baker's bond was only $2,000 and he posted it not long after he was booked.The victim who spoke to ABC11 said she fears seeing him out on the street since he appears to frequent the same areas she does."I've seen his car at the grocery store since then because it's a very distinct car. So now I have to worry about if I'm going to run into him or, you know, encounter him while I'm trying to grab milk," she said.Baker is due back in court in September.