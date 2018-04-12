CRIME

Raleigh man among 3 arrested in Burlington game room robbery

From left, Javian Demarius-Elijah Cooper, Clarence Edward Maclin, Dominique Lavelle Mitchell (Burlington Police Department)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man was among three people arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Thursday of a Burlington sweepstakes parlor.

Police said three men with their faces covered and armed with handguns robbed Feeling Lucky, at 2141-A N Church St., shortly before 1:45 a.m.

Witnesses told police the suspects were in a black SUV and officers from Burlington and Graham began searching for a corresponding vehicle.

When an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description, three men got out of the SUV and ran.

Police used a K-9 officer from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office to track the trio down and take them into custody.

Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
Burlington police are trying to locate three men accused of fatally shooting a person and injuring two others during a robbery Sunday night.


Two cash tills were found inside the SUV.

Javian Demarius-Elijah Cooper, 19, of the 3100 block of Hines Drive in Raleigh, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, safecracking, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Clarence Edward Maclin, 27, of the 3800 block of Brandon Lane in Rocky Mount, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, safecracking, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Dominique Lavelle Mitchell, 20, of the 600 block of Pinnix Road in Burlington, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, safecracking, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Police said they believe a fourth man was involved but has not been identified. That suspect is described as black, with a slender build, last seen wearing all black and with his face covered.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to call (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimealamance county newssweepstakesgame roomarmed robberyraleigh newsBurlingtonNCRaleighRocky Mount
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
CRIME
Father, daughter and baby they had together dead in homicide, suicide
Mom accused of giving pot to baby asks for visitation, judge denies motion
Prosecutors seek death penalty against Erica Parsons' adoptive mother
NC man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping her body in well
More crime
Top Stories
Father, daughter and baby they had together dead in homicide, suicide
Student hospitalized after large fight at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Man dies after being shot multiple times at Sanford car wash
Cary man charged after child pornography found on computer
Family of Fayetteville carjacking suspect says he 'needs help'
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Raleigh police: Man assaulted in home, taken to bank and forced to withdraw cash
Show More
Rabid raccoon found by Apex resident
Missing Rocky Mount mother found safe
Raleigh city worker on mower struck by vehicle
FORSCOM at Fort Bragg evacuated after threat
Mom accused of giving pot to baby asks for visitation, judge denies motion
More News