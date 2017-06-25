Raleigh man arrested, charged with intent to kill

RALEIGH --Derrick Martin, 23, was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting at the Wake Inn motel.
Around 11:45 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department were called to a possible shooting in the 3000 block of New Bern Avenue.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
When officers arrived that found that the victim, an 18-year-old man, was suffering several gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Martin was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana.