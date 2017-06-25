Raleigh man arrested, charged with intent to kill

Derrick Marin, 23, was arrested Saturday (Credit: Wake County Sheriff's Office )

RALEIGH --
Derrick Martin, 23, was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting at the Wake Inn motel.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department were called to a possible shooting in the 3000 block of New Bern Avenue.

When officers arrived that found that the victim, an 18-year-old man, was suffering several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Martin was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana.
