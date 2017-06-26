Raleigh man burglarizes home, assaults police officer

Brian Hinton, 23, was arrested Sunday (Credit: Wake County Sheriff's Office )

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a police officer after breaking into a home Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., authorities were called to Lake Wheeler Road after receiving calls of a possible burglary.

When officers arrived, they caught the suspect, 23-year-old Brian Hinton, exiting the home.

Authorities said while they were trying to apprehend Hinton, he assaulted an officer.

The officer sustained minor injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.

Hinton is charged with first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
