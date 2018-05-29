THEFT

Raleigh man caught with 18 stolen Nordstrom handbags, crack cocaine at license checkpoint

Meico Bynum

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
Edgecombe County deputies discovered $7,200 worth of stolen name brand handbags from Nordstrom during a license checkpoint on NC Highway 43 outside of Rocky Mount.

Deputies searched a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Meico Bynum, 43, of Raleigh, after smelling marijuana. After Bynum handed over one gram of marijuana, deputies discovered 11 grams of crack cocaine in a money bag between the console and seat along with the 18 handbags with price and store tags still attached.

Bynum was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for storage of controlled substance and possession of stolen property.

The investigation into the stolen goods is ongoing, deputies say.
