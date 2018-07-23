RALEIGH NEWS

Raleigh man charged with raping child over period of four years, held on $5 million bond

EMBED </>More Videos

Paul Lee Dwyer, 52, is facing several charges of statutory rape (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is being held on $5 million bond after police say he raped a child over a four year period, beginning in 2011.

Paul Lee Dwyer, 52, is facing several charges of statutory rape as well as indecent liberties with a child.


According to the arrest warrants, the offenses started in February of 2011 and ended in December of 2015.

The child was 13 years old when the offenses began.

Dwyer is being held on $5 million bond. If released, he is ordered to stay away from the victim.

In court Monday, the judge told him he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Dwyer was a graduate of the Air Force Academy and doesn't have much on his criminal record, other than a charge in 2000 for misuse of a government computer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapechild sex assaultsex abusesex abuse against childrensex crimeraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
Cary PD releases dashcam video of fired trooper stopping motorist
More raleigh news
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News